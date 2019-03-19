Flood Recovery Programs

Highway 63 at Ashland Road on the northeast corner of Ashland covered by flood water. (Courtesy of Randy Jensen)

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER

UNMC is offering a free webinar on safe cleanup from the flood. The webinar, “Winter Farm Flood Health Threats – Risk Factors during Recovery,” is scheduled for Thursday March 21 from noon to 1:15 p.m. Topics related to safe flood recovery will include mold, livestock diseases, grain handling safety, cold stress, well water safety, and mental stress. The webinar is free but participants must register here. If unable to attend, a live recording can be found here: Webinar Link.

AIR BnB

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program to help local residents displaced and relief workers deployed to impacted regions in Nebraska as a result of the recent flooding in the area. The program was activated March 14 and recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the area for any length of time. Go to airbnb.com/nebraskaflood19 for homes near you.

INSURANCE TIPS

Review your insurance policy. Have a conversation with your agent to evaluate your insurance coverage and determine whether you should purchase additional flood insurance. Get familiar with what’s covered in your policies and know your deductibles. Higher deductibles can keep the cost of insurance down.

Complete a home inventory. Make a list of your household items, and photograph or videotape them for further documentation. Include receipts, descriptions and estimated values. Keep your inventory and insurance policies in a safe place.

Stay alert to rising water. Flood emergencies can develop quickly. It's important to monitor media reports, and if your home is near water or in a low-lying area, stay alert and seek higher ground if necessary. Also, never drive through high water. Remember: 'turn around, don't drown.'

Document damage. Contact your insurer right away to get the claims process started if you suffer flood damage. Make a list of damages and take photographs before you start cleaning up. Set aside damaged furniture and other expensive items to show to your adjuster, and keep receipts for any temporary repairs that you make.

This page will continue to be updated as flood relief and recovery programs become available.

