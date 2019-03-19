Flooding Damage Will Continue to be Assessed Tuesday

A photo taken by Randy Jensen at Iron Horse showing flood water from the Platte River into the Ashland area on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Courtesy of Randy Jensen)

Throughout Monday evening and Tuesday morning, more cities made emergency declarations bringing the total to 75. There are now 65 counties under emergency declarations. That’s nearly 70 percent of the state’s 93 counties.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives will be in Lincoln today to work with Bryan Tuma, Director of NEMA, on an expedited declaration of emergency to submit to the White House. In addition, Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting to survey damage with Governor Ricketts.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) website is continually updating information to answer the many questions on resources available. Anyone can access that information at https://nema.nebraska.gov/.

Farmers who have lost machinery or livestock should report to the Farm Service Agency office. County office contact information can be found on the agency’s website at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/Nebraska/index.