Flooding Hits Norfolk Hard, Evacuations Underway

Flooding caused by a massive late-winter storm prompted about one-third of the city of Norfolk to evacuate, as authorities searched for one person whose vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.

Norfolk Public Safety Director Shane Weidner says emergency crews responded early Thursday when a vehicle was swept off a local road. The missing individual had not been found by mid-morning Thursday.

Rising water on the Elkhorn River prompted an evacuation of the eastern side of Norfolk.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning says the city will get through this situation.

“This is going to require neighbors helping neighbors to get through this event,” Moenning said during a news conference. “It’s a very serious event. One of the most serious we’ve seen.”

Three shelters are set up at Bel Air Elementary School, Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast high schools for those seeking refuge in the city – one of them is now near capacity as hundreds seek shelter.

