Flooding May Put Dent into State Budget

AP – The flooding that devastated huge swaths of Nebraska may put a dent in the state budget and force the postponement of other expenses, but officials said the recovery costs should be manageable.

Lawmakers are bracing for a likely wave of state agency budget requests in the next fiscal year as the state government’s share of the total cost becomes clearer.

Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, says lawmakers want to ensure the state has enough cash to handle new flood-related expenses as well as future weather disasters.

Stinner says flood recovery costs may force lawmakers to delay other state expenses that aren’t needed right away.