KFOR listeners woke to the real threat of flooding. As a matter of fact, a stretch of Arbor Road north of Lincoln flooded Tuesday morning. At 4am, Lincoln Police reported 3 to 4 feet of water over the road at 5400 Arbor Road. National Weather Service meteorologist, David Eastlack told KFOR NEWS the soil just can’t handle more water. Radar indicated rain totals for a 24 hour total showed southern Lancaster County with 2 1/2″ of rain.