Flu Vaccination Clinic Set For Wednesday

Dec 1, 2020 @ 7:39am
Flu shots sign in pharmacy

(KFOR NEWS  December 1, 2020)   The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) invites you to a flu vaccination clinic from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 2 at the Health Department, 3131 “O” Street.  There is no charge.  Appointments are required by calling 402-441-8065.

Participants are directed to park in the north lot of the Health Department and remain in their vehicles.  Those attending the clinic will receive a telephone call instructing them when to enter through the double glass doors on the north side.

LLCHD provides flu immunizations to anyone 6 months of age and older at no charge.  If you have COVID-19 or flu symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing) please stay home.

For more information on flu vaccinations, call 402-441-8065 or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: vaccine).

