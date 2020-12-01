Flu Vaccination Clinic Set For Wednesday
Flu shots sign in pharmacy
(KFOR NEWS December 1, 2020) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) invites you to a flu vaccination clinic from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 2 at the Health Department, 3131 “O” Street. There is no charge. Appointments are required by calling 402-441-8065.
Participants are directed to park in the north lot of the Health Department and remain in their vehicles. Those attending the clinic will receive a telephone call instructing them when to enter through the double glass doors on the north side.
LLCHD provides flu immunizations to anyone 6 months of age and older at no charge. If you have COVID-19 or flu symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing) please stay home.
For more information on flu vaccinations, call 402-441-8065 or visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: vaccine).
