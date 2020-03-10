Flu vs COVID-19

consumerreports.org
(KFOR NEWS March 10, 2020) As fear, and some would argue overreaction, continues to spread with COVID-19, another virus, that kills far more people every season, continues to circulate the US: the flu.
According to the CDC, between October 2019 and the end of February an estimated 34 million to 49 million Americans have been sickened with the flu, resulting in 16 million to 23 million medical visits, 350,000 to 620,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 to 52,000 deaths. This year’s strain has been especially hard on kids with 11 dying this week alone – for a total this season of 136.
Globally, there have been 110,200 positive COVID-19 cases in 108 countries with 3,800 deaths. According to the CDC, most who contract the virus will show little to no symptoms. Most of the deaths are in patients with underlying medical conditions.
