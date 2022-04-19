(KFOR NEWS April 19, 2022) The Lincoln City Council votes next week on allowing food trucks to remain longer in neighborhoods.
The current ordinance limits food trucks in residential neighborhoods to only 15 minutes. The pilot program before the council would allow food trucks to remain in a residential neighborhood for up to 3 hours. The pilot program would also allow for certain “congested areas”, such as near the State Office Building, near 14th and Q Streets and under Rosa Parks Way overpass.
If approved by the City Council, the food truck pilot program would end November 1st, 2022.
