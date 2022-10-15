FOOTBALL: Buettenback’s Five TDs Boost Southeast to Victory over Omaha Bryan

LINCOLN–(KLMS Oct. 14)–After close losses in recent weeks, the Lincoln Southeast football team found a way to jump out to an early lead and come up with big plays on Friday night against Omaha Bryan.

The Knights jumped out to a three-score lead in the first quarter and went on to earn a 55-14 win over the Bears at Union Bank Stadium in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

Southeast’s ground game took off immediately, starting with a 12-yard scoring run from senior Sam Gandara on the Knights’ opening drive. Gandara also had an interception and a blocked punt. On a third-and-long situation, quarterback Owen Baxter scrambled and scored on a 23-yard run to extend the Southeast lead to 14-0.

But it was senior running back Max Buettenback that ran the ball and scored for the Knights. He finished with 223 yards rushing and scored four of his five touchdowns in the first half to build up a 48-7 halftime lead over Bryan. Buettenback would score once more in the third quarter before he came out of the game.

Bryan (3-5) finally scored in the second half on a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaleb Rodriguez o Jeremiah Gorham.

Southeast improves to 4-4 overall and could clinch one of the last playoff spots, if they win their third district game scheduled next Friday at South Sioux City.

Bryan concludes their season next Thursday night at Millard West.