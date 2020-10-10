FOOTBALL: Defense Comes Through Early For Waverly In Shutout Win Over Plattsmouth
WAVERLY–(KFOR Oct. 9)–Defense has been the key component to the success of the Class B No. 6 Waverly football team this season. Friday night was a prime example.
The Vikings managed to stop Class B’s leading rusher Christian Meneses from breaking out for big gains and got big plays to score early in earning a 36-0 victory over No. 7 Plattsmouth at Viking Stadium, in a game heard on KFOR.
Waverly’s defense limited Meneses, who averaged 190 yards rushing a game, to 10 yards on 31 carries. The Vikings managed to find ways to get to the point of attack or on the edges just about every time Meneses would carry the ball.
Quarterback Cole Murray broke free on a 78-yard touchdown run on the Vikings second drive of the game, then running back Zane Schawang broke free for a 47-yard scoring run on the next Waverly drive for a 14-0 lead.
Plattsmouth made it to the Waverly 5-yard line before fumbling the ball, which was then recovered by Schawang and ran back for 90 yards for a touchdown for a 20-0 lead.
Waverly (5-2) would score three more times in the second half. Running back Evan Canoyer scored on a 66-yard run with 10:43 left in the third to extend the Vikings lead to 27-0.
Then with 7:18 left in the game, senior quarterback Nolan Wiese ran the ball into the end zone from four-yards out. The Vikings sealed the game with a safety with 24 seconds left.