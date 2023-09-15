KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

FOOTBALL: Early Fumble Allows East to Take Control Over Northeast

September 15, 2023 7:27AM CDT
Share
FOOTBALL: Early Fumble Allows East to Take Control Over Northeast
Courtesy of Alpha Media USA Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–A fumble on the opening kickoff from Lincoln Northeast allowed Lincoln East to capitalize early enroute to a 42-7 Spartan victory in high school football Thursday night at Seacrest Field that aired on KFOR.

Wyoming commit Dash Bauman took a swing pass for a 5-yard touchdown from Jeter Worthley a few plays later for an early 7-0 East lead.   After the Spartans took a 14-0 lead on another touchdown run from Bauman, Troy Peltz ran the ball for a 3-yard touchdown run to extend the East advantage to 21-0.

The Spartans (3-1) turned the ball over on towns to Northeast, but East forced the Rockets on a three-and-out.  That soon led to another scoring drive, as Worthley threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide-receiver Owen Laessig to give the Spartans a 28-0 lead heading into halftime.

East then went up 35-0 early in the third quarter when Worthley threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Laessig.  The final scoring drive for the Spartans came on a long touchdown run from Noah Burhoop.

Northeast (0-4) avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Landon Hoff found receiver Jacian Brown on a 16-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes remaining.

To hear the podcast of Thursday night’s game, click the link below.

Football: Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast Sept. 14, 2023.

Lincoln News