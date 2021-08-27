FOOTBALL: East’s Late Drive, Touchdown Holds Off Upset Bid By Pius X

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 26)–The Battle of “A” Street lived up to its name on Thursday night, as Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X met in high school football at Seacrest Field. It was the Spartans that came out on top with a 17-14 victory over the Thunderbolts in a game heard on KFOR.
The game was completely different than the one played at Aldrich Field a year ago, where East got a 40-20 road victory.
East quarterback Noah Walters found receiver Cooper Erikson on an 8-yard touchdown pass with seven minutes remaining in the game for what turned out to be the game-winning score. Walters completed 25 of 38 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, while Erikson had 152 receiving yards. The Spartans got on the board late in the first quarter when Walters threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Connor Shelton for an early 7-0 lead.
Offensively, East (1-0) didn’t have the typical explosiveness they’ve displayed in recent years, thanks in part to Pius X’s defense, who had four sacks on Walters in the first half. The Spartans couldn’t convert on fourth down twice and kicker Kellan Gorr missed a 39-yard field goal attempt.
Pius X (0-1) got on the scoreboard in the second quarter, off a Marcus Dustin touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7. In the 3rd quarter, with about 3-and-a-half minutes remaining, East went back up 10-7 off a 24-yard field goal from Goff. Then on their next possession and into the early part of the fourth quarter, Pius X briefly took control when Matt Bohy scored on a short touchdown run from eight yards out for a 14-10 advantage.