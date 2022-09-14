Football Game With Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice Cancelled Due To Injuries In Falcons’ Program

Members of the Lincoln Northwest High School football team prepare for their first ever game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Union Bank Stadium. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Friday night’s high school football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice has been cancelled, due to injuries in the Falcon program this week.

“As is the case with any football program, we’ve experienced a number of injuries on an already small team and we are unable to field a varsity team for our next competition,” said LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek. “Unfortunately, we will have to forfeit our game against the Orangemen. We understand there is disappointment behind this decision, one we do not make lightly.”

Northwest, who does not have a senior class in their first year, has suffered losses to Ralston, Elkhorn North and Plattsmouth after three weeks of competition in football.

A statement from Beatrice athletic director Gus Brown says, “While we are disappointed our team will not be able to play on Friday, we understand the challenges of building a football program from scratch. We appreciate the collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools to make this decision as early as possible in order to effectively communicate it with our respective communities.”