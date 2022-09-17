FOOTBALL: Grand Island’s Ground Game Takes Off In Second Half Past Lincoln High

LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 16)–A strong offense and tough defense helped the Grand Island football team secure a 27-14 victory Friday night over Lincoln High at the Beechner Athletic Complex, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

It took two, fourth quarter scores for the Islanders to break away from the Links. Caleb Richardson and Ryan Michalski helped Grand Island win the game with touchdowns in the final quarter to improve to 3-1 on the season. The tempo on offense wore down the Links defense, especially in the second half.

Defensively, the Islanders were able to bother Lincoln High quarterback Adonis Hutchinson enough that the Links were limited in their passing options.

Grand Island struck first in the opening quarter on a 41-yard touchdown run from Dzingle, then Lincoln High put together a drive that resulted in a Julian Babahanov scoring on a five-yard run with a 7-7 tie. The Links had a brief 14-7 second quarter lead, when Babahanov scooped up an Islander fumble and ran it back 71-yards for a touchdown.

Jace Chrisman then helped Grand Island respond with a four-yard touchdown run just before halftime to tie the game at 14.

Richardson’s fourth-quarter touchdown for the Islanders was from six yards out, then Michalski blocked a Lincoln High punt and returned it 25-yards for a score to seal the win.

Lincoln High (2-2) plays next Friday at Seacrest Field against old city rival Lincoln Northeast, which will mark homecoming for the Rockets.