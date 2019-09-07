FOOTBALL: Halleen Runs Wild In Southeast Win Over Southwest
For about the first 23 minutes of Friday night’s football game at Seacrest Field, it was pure defense that prevented Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest from scoring.
But a big 35-yard pass play from quarterback Coleby Daffer to Isaac Appleget set up a 6-yard touchdown run from senior running back Nick Halleen for the first score of the game right before halftime and helped the Class A No. 9 Knights to a 28-0 win over the Silver Hawks before 5,295 fans, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
Halleen’s first touchdown with 56 seconds left in the second quarter gave Southeast a 7-0 lead. The transfer from Lincoln Northeast finished with 224 yards rushing on 28 carries.
Halleen capped a 9-play, 65-yard drive on a seven-yard touchdown run on the Knights’ first possession of the third quarter for a 14-0 lead. He then ran the ball a total of 49-yards on Southeast’s next drive and capped it with an eight-yard run to start the fourth quarter.
Southwest’s Grant Miller fumbled the football on the ensuing kickoff and Southeast recovered. Halleen later scored from three-yards out to give the Knights their final scoring drive of the game with 11:28 remaining.
Southeast (1-1) had 292 yards on the ground as a team.
Southwest (1-1) had drive opportunities in Southeast territory on three occasions but nothing materialized. The Silver Hawks had a drive stall at the Southeast six-yard line and another resulted in a 25-yard field goal attempt from Jacob Hohl being blocked.
Southwest quarterback Laken Harnly had 108 total yards, 70 of which were rushing.