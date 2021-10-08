FOOTBALL: Husker Recruit Appleget’s Three TDs Help Southeast Roll Past Bellevue East

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Lincoln Southeast managed to find to way to get up early and often in the first half of their football game Thursday night against Bellevue East.
The Knights accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter from Nebraska recruit Jake Appleget while on their way to a 35-0 victory over the Chieftains at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on KFOR.
Southeast (5-2) capitalized on Bellevue East’s first drive, when Jackson Martin intercepted a pass at the Chieftain 25-yard line. Three plays later, Appleget carried the ball into the end zone from 7-yards out, off the Maryland “I” offense to go up 7-0.
The Knights, who only started one of their offensive drives in their own territory just one time the entire game, utilized a short field from the Bellevue East 46-yard line, which was later capped on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Willem Reddick to Appleget. As time ran out in the first quarter, Appleget out of the Maryland “I” ran the ball into the end zone from 8-yards out to put Southeast up 21-0.
A pair of second quarter Southeast drives put the game out of reach for Bellevue East. Junior running back Max Buettenback scored on a two-yard run and late in the second quarter added another touchdown from freshman running back Cash Buettenback later scored right before halftime to take the 35-0 lead into halftime.
The continuous running clock didn’t bowed well for Bellevue East, as the Chieftains only got across the 50-yard line one time in the game, to the Knights’ 49-yard line.
Southeast is back in action next Thursday night at Class A No. 6 Gretna and will return home Oct. 22 to host No. 5 Elkhorn South, a game you can hear on KFOR.
