FOOTBALL: Millard South Takes Off On Opening Kick To Shut Out Pius X
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 2)–Jake Gassaway’s 80-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff set the tone for Millard South on Friday night.
The Patriots built off of that return and rattled off six unanswered touchowns in a 42-0 shut out of Lincoln Pius X Friday night at Aldrich Field, in a game heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM, courtesy of the Sportscasters Club.
Millard South is 4-1, while Pius X fell to 2-4 on the year.
Gassaway’s kickoff return happened just 11 seconds into Friday night’s game. Almost two minutes later, Antrell Taylor later scored on a 30-yard touchdown run to extend the Patriots’ lead to 14-0.
Quarterback TJ Urban took off on a 47-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to extend that Patriot lead to 21-0. Urban then scored on runs from six yards and 11-yards to put Millard South 35-0 at halftime.
With a running clock to begin the second half, the Patriots scored their final touchdown in the third quarter, off a 34-yard run from Reggie Harris to hold on for the win. Pius X had 74 yards of total offense in the game.