FOOTBALL: No. 9 Southwest Gets Field Goal In OT to Beat Southeast

LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 30)–Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southwest rallied back and forced overtime, then won the game on a 22-yard field goal from John Hohl for a 17-14 Silver Hawk victory over ratings contender Lincoln Southeast on Friday night at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

Hohl’s field goal came after the Silver Hawks stopped Knights running back Max Buettenback on 4th and goal from the two yard line.

Southwest (5-1) found themselves trailing Southeast 7-0 at halftime, after Buettenback scored off a 20-yard touchdown run with just over eight minutes left in the first half. An 80-yard drive to begin the third quarter saw Southwest finally answer with a Cal Newell touchdown run.

Southeast (3-3) regained control with 3:03 left in the third quarter, off a sneak play from quarterback Owen Baxter to go up 14-7.

Then a 68-yard Southwest drive was capped on a 21-yard pass from Collin Fritton to Cal Newell down to the Southeast two-yard line. The next play Newell scored off a run play to tie the game at 14.