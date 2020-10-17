FOOTBALL: Norris Jumps Out Early To Hold Off Pius X
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 16)–All it took for the Norris defense was to force Lincoln Pius X into a quick three and out on the first drive of the game to quickly answer with a touchdown.
The Class B No. 3 Titans then went two plays and 58-yards, capped by a 317-yard touchdown run by fullback Ben Landgren that sparked a big first half run to give Norris a 38-7 win at Aldrich Field, in a game heard on KFOR.
Nebraska recruit James Carnie made a one-handed catch for a 19-yard touchdown reception with 4:15 left in the first quarter to extend the Norris lead to 14-0. A Pius X fumble led to the Titans recovering the ball at the Thunderbolt 19-yard line. Landgren later carried the ball four-yards for a touchdown with 2:03 remaining in the quarter and the lead stretched to 21-0.
Pius X had put together solid first quarter drive that went 57-yards before being stalled inside the one-yard line of Norris on fourth down when running back Will Barrett was stopped short of the goal line.
The Titans (7-1) put up another score, when Cooper Hausmann found Bryson Schultz on a 24-yard touchdown pass to go up 28-0 with 11:15 left in the first half. Pius X capitalized on a Norris fumble and later converted when quarterback Colby Chapelle found receiver Joe Staab on a 17-yard touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds left before halftime, trailing 28-7.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Norris extended their lead to 31-7 with 8:10 left in the game on a 32-yard field goal from Brady Reeves. Schultz capped the scoring with a short two-yard run, after Norris recovered a Pius X fumble and marched 42-yards down field.
Pius X (2-6) now awaits who they will face in the Class A playoffs starting next week. Norris travels to Waverly for a Class B top ten showdown next Friday that you can hear on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com.