FOOTBALL: Pius X Capitalizes Early To Hold Off North Star

Sep 24, 2021 @ 10:47pm

LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 24)–Running back Matt Bohy scored on three touchdown runs to Lincoln Pius X jump out to an early lead before earning a 36-14 victory over Lincoln North Star, in high school football Friday night at Seacrest Field that was also carried on ESPN Lincoln.  Click the link to listen to the game On-Demand: ESPN Lincoln High School Sports Podcast.

After an initial three-and-out for North Star, the Thunderbolts kept handing the ball off to Bohy, who later capped a 72-yard drive on a 19-yard touchdown run to put Pius X up 7-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.  The Thunderbolts kept driving heading into the second quarter and with 11:55 remaining, it was Bohy who scored on an 11-yard run to cap an 82-yard drive and Sammy Manzitto ran in the two-point conversion to go up 15-0.

North Star (1-4) struggled offensively in the first half and the Gator defense had difficulty stopping the Pius X run game.  Bohy’s third touchdown came with 8:46 in the second quarter on a 17-yard run for a 22-0 advantage.  Then with 16 seconds left before halftime, junior quarterback Tyrus Petsche threw a 4-yard fade toss to James Frank for a touchdown and the Thunderbolts took a 29-0 lead into the locker room.

Pius X (2-3) opened the second half by fumbling the ball, allowing the North Star defense to recover the ball at the Thunderbolt 27-yard line.  Three plays later, back up sophomore quarterback Braeden Sunken threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jace Elliott to put the Gators on the board.  Pius X answered with 4:23 left in the third quarter, when Petsche found Frank on an 8-yard touchdown toss.

North Star scored one more time with 10:20 left in the game, when Sunken found Dylan Hallett on a 39-yard touchdown pass and Kade Seip added the two-point conversion.  Sunken finished with 111 yards passing in the second half.

Bohy ran the ball 20 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns in the Thunderbolts’ victory.

