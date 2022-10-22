FOOTBALL: Playoff Bound Millard South Earns Win on Lincoln High’s Senior Night

Lincoln High running back Kenneth Williams (1) looks to run around a block provided by teammate Hoonchga Cleveland (72), while quarterback Adonis Hutchinson (2) looks on. (Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–Cam Kozeal threw a rare interception on Millard South’s opening drive of the game, but later found redemption by helping get the Patriots on the scoreboard.

The Vanderbilt baseball commit managed to regroup the Patriot offense and threw for three touchdown passes to give Millard South a 34-14 victory over Lincoln High at the Beechner Athletic Complex Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR.

Kozeal’s pass on the opening drive was picked by Links’ defensive back Donald DeFrand, Jr., at the Lincoln High 40-yard line. The Links’ drive fell short on 4th and 1, when running back Kenneth Williams was stop from reaching the Millard South 29-yard line. Kozeal then stepped up and helped lead the Patriot ground attack, which later resulted in a nine-yard TD pass to Lance Rucker with 4:26 left in the first quarter. The point after failed and Millard South led 6-0.

The Patriots (5-4) had eight penalties for 55 yards in the first half, plus three turnovers, including two lost fumbles in addition to Kozeal’s interception.

Lincoln High (4-5) had plenty of opportunities to capitalize offensively but simply couldn’t pickup any conversions. The Links were working toward midfield when Adonis Hutchinson’s pass was intercepted by Patriot defensive back Brock Murtaugh at the Lincoln High 48-yard line. Millard South worked their way down to the Links’ five-yard line, where Kozeal threw a touchdown pass to Murtaugh with 2:44 left in the second quarter for a 13-0 advantage.

The Patriots added a late touchdown with four second left before halftime when Kozeal found Gavin Nunnally on a 27-yard touchdown pass for a 20-0 halftime lead.

Millard South would strike again in the fourth quarter, when Kozeal scored on a 10-yard TD run with 10:57 left to play. Then on the next Patriot possession, Kozeal found Rucker again on an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Lincoln High avoided the shutout with just under two minutes to play in the game, when Adonis Hutchinson found Davieian Williams on a 37-yard touchdown pass. Then Links defender Corlen Williams-Barney intercepted a Jett Thomalla pass and returned it 30-yards for a touchdown with 1:24 to play.

Millard South moves on to the Class A State Football Playoffs.