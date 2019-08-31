FOOTBALL: Schneider, Larson Help East Past Pius X
LINCOLN-(KFOR August 30)–It was a rocky start to the football season for Lincoln East but it didn’t last very long Friday night.
The Spartans capitalized on defense early to get a quick scoring strike and eventually managed to ice Lincoln Pius X with a 23-0 victory at Aldrich Field before a capacity and standing room only crowd.
After East’s opening drive stalled, Carter Glenn intercepted a pass from Pius X quarterback Joe Finder on the Thunderbolts’ second play of the game to set up the Spartans next drive. Four plays and 32 yards later, East running back Jack Larson scored on a 10-yard run to put the Spartans up 7-0 with 5:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Then a Pius X fumble was scooped up by East defensive lineman Nicholas White, but the Spartans turned it over on a fumble on their next short drive. The Thunderbolts were deep in their own territory, when East lineman Jett Janssen forced a safety to extend the lead at 9-0.
Spartan junior quarterback Austin Schneider helped cap a 49-yard drive with 7:17 left before halftime with a 2-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper to extend East’s lead at 16-0.
Cole Weller’s pick of a Finder pass in the third quarter then set up a 21-yard drive with Larson scoring on a one-yard run into the end zone. East managed to run for 242 yards, while Pius X only mustered 56 on the ground.