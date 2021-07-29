FOOTBALL: Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Announces Coaching Staffs For 2022 Game

LINCOLN–(News Release July 29)–Following the successful and healthy completion of the 2021 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game played in Kearney on Saturday, June 5, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board is proud to announce the coaching staff selections for the 64th annual Shrine Bowl of Nebraska. The following Nebraska High School football coaches will represent the North and South teams respectively:
NORTH TEAM
Head Coach: Tim Johnk — HC, Creighton Prep (A)
Asst. Coach: Seth Mruz — HC, Archbishop Bergan (C2)
Asst. Coach: Nathan Wells — HC, Ord (C2)
Asst. Coach: David Stoddard — HC, Stanton (D1)
Asst. Coach: Bob Sledge — OL Coach, Creighton Prep (A)
Asst. Coach: Jake Schmidt — DC, Papillion/La Vista (A)
SOUTH TEAM
Head Coach: Brett Froendt — HC, Westside (A)
Asst. Coach: Ty Twarling — HC, Norris (B)
Asst. Coach: Randall Rath — HC, Hitchcock County (D1)
Asst. Coach: Kurt Earl — HC, Lincoln Christian (C1)
Asst. Coach: Craig Secora — OC/QB Coach, Westside (A)
Asst. Coach: Justin Haberman — DC/DL Coach, Westside (A)
Creighton Prep Head Football Coach, Tim Johnk, will lead the North squad. The former Husker fullback brings a long track record of success and experience taking the Bluejays to the playoffs in his first four seasons. In nine of his 11 years as head coach at Omaha Gross, he guided the Cougars to nine playoff appearances and the 2012 Class B state championship.
“It is a great honor to be selected to lead the North team in the 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl. I am humbled to have this opportunity to lead the best student-athletes in this tradition-rich all-star game,” said Johnk.
“The Nebraska Shrine Bowl has been a big part of my football life as I was fortunate enough to play in the 29th Shrine Bowl in 1987, be an assistant coach in the 50th Shrine Bowl in 2008 and now be the head coach in the 64th Shine Bowl on June 4, 2022. I know the coaches and players that get the privilege to participate in this special game will have a bond for the rest of their lives. Each participant gains great respect for WHY the game is played,” Johnk continued. “It will be our mission to make sure the 64th Shrine Bowl teams understand the purpose behind the game: “Strong Legs Run So Weak Legs May Walk.”
Omaha Westside Head Football Coach Brett Froendt, whose team won the 2020 Nebraska Class A State Championship, will guide the South team on the field. In his 14th season as the Warriors head coach, Froendt has taken the Warriors to twelve playoff appearances, finishing twice as runners-up, and one state title.
“It is an honor to be selected as a head coach for the 2022 Shrine Bowl. I’m humbled by the opportunity to represent an organization and its mission of serving the needs of so many children and families, and to share with young athletes the important work of the Shriners,” Froendt said.
Dave MacDonald, Executive Director of the Nebraska Shrine Bowl commented, “We are excited to have Coach Froendt, Coach Johnk, and their assistant coaching staffs renew their on-field rivalries and join us in our mission to support Shriners Hospitals for Children. Their leadership on and beyond the field is a testament to their experience and character.”
The 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game will be played at the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field in Kearney, Nebraska on Saturday, June 4, 2022. All proceeds from the game benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.