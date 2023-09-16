FOOTBALL: Southeast Gets Rolling In Win Over North Star

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–Cash Buettenback had 16 carries for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as Lincoln Southeast managed to pick up a total of 339 yards of offense in a 42-16 victory over Lincoln North Star on Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR.

Buettenback capped a 91-yard drive on a two-yard run into the end zone as part of a first-half spurt. Parker Watson’s 8-yard touchdown run later made it 14-0 Southeast before North Star’s JC Sievers scored on a 4-yard run. Owen Baxter extended the Knights’ lead to 21-7 just before halftime off a 4-yard touchdown run.

Southeast’s offensive line proved to be beneficial for Buettenback in the amount of yards he garnered on the ground. It also helped to begin the third quarter, as Buettenback picked up gains of 14 and 54-yards before Baxter found Pierre Allen, Jr. on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

Baxter later found Davieian Willimas on a 30-yard touchdown pass for Southeast before North Star’s Max Kleppinger nailed a 40-yard field goal just before the end of the third quarter.

The final play saw North Star quarterback Beaudree Ball throw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kamden Krieser.

Southeast evened their record at 2-2, while North Star dropped to the same mark for the season.

Click the link below to the podcast of the Southeast/North Star game.

Football: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln North Star Sept. 15, 2023.