FOOTBALL: Southeast Outlasts Millard South In Battle of Offenses

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Lincoln Southeast has made progress on the football field the past three weeks, after starting out pre-season ranked and winless in their first two games.

The Knights counted on running the football in their 56-35 victory Thursday night over Millard North at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on KFOR. Senior running back Max Buettenback scored five touchdowns and threw for another to quarterback Owen Baxter. Buettenback ran for 117 yards in the game, while Baxter threw for 144 yards.

One of Buettenback’s touchdowns was a fourth quarter kickoff return for 75-yards. Younger brother and sophomore running back Cash Buettenback also contributed to the Southeast ground attack, running for 72 total yards and scoring a 34-yard touchdown.

The Knights (3-2) utilized a strong defense, sparked by sophomore Pierre Allen, Jr. with a 30-yard interception returned for a touchdown and Southeast’s lead grew to 35-7 just before halftime.

Millard North (2-3) had more total yards (546), mostly on the ground led by sophomore running back C.T. Thielen, who had 19 carries and 190 yards and an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play in the third quarter. Fellow sophomore Caden Vermaas rushed 12 times for 179 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs.

Millard North got as close as 42-28 in the fourth quarter before Max Buettenback’s 75-yard kickoff return for another Southeast touchdown.

Click the link to listen back to Thursday night’s game at anytime.

