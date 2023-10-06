FOOTBALL: Southwest Shuts Down South Sioux City

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–A big second quarter offensive performance from the Lincoln Southwest football team helped the Silver Hawks to a 58-21 victory Thursday night at Seacrest Field in a game heard on KFOR.

Sophomore quarterback Ryan Manning, who started in place of injured freshman Brockston Teply, was 10-of-13 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns for Southwest, who improved to 3-4 on the season. Manning found running back Tanner Novosad on a 60-yard pass and run for a touchdown for a 30-7 second quarter lead, before Jackson Carpenter caught a 15-yard pass for a score on the next Silver Hawk possession.

Trent Buda caught a 37-yard touchdown pass for Southwest in the third quarter and Manning later found Carpenter again, this one on a 49-yard pass for a score. Defensively, the Silver Hawks limited South Sioux City’s running back and top rusher in Class A, Tony Palmer, to under 100 yards on the night and didn’t score.

The Cardinals drop to 5-2 on the season and are back in Lincoln in two weeks to finish out the regular season with Southeast at Union Bank Stadium.

