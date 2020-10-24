FOOTBALL: Waverly’s Defense Dominates In Securing Shutout Over Norris
WAVERLY–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Defense has been a dominant force behind the Waverly football team this season and came through again Friday night against Norris.
The Class B No. 5 Vikings held off the No. 3 Titans from capitalizing of big gains and earned a 24-0 victory, in a game heard on KFOR. Waverly also wins the B-3 district championship and likely secured a high seed in the state playoffs starting next Friday, Oct. 30. It also marks the fourth-straight win in the series with Norris.
Two key points stood out with the Viking defense.
First, when Norris running back Ben Landgren broke free for a big gain, but as he crossed the 50-yard line into Waverly territory, the ball was stripped out of his hands by Cooper Skrobecki and the Vikings recovered the ball at their own 44-yard line. Several plays later, quarterback Cole Murray scored on a three-yard run to extend the Waverly lead 14-0 with 3:09 left in the second quarter.
Secondly, Norris’ only major scoring threat came with under a minute left in the first half, when the Titans converted down field and had the ball inside the Viking five-yard line. Waverly withstood five attempts from the Titan offense to score, including three opportunities from the one-yard line, turning them away right as time ran out.
Waverly’s first touchdown came with Tyztin Hoos on an 18-yard touchdown reception with 7:49 left in the first quarter.
Offensively, the Vikings (7-2) extended their lead with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter, when Murray threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to wide-receiver Riley Marsh for a 21-0 lead.
Waverly kicker and Cornell wrestling commit Even Canoyer then booted a 35-yard field goal with 9:07 left in the game that put it at 24-0.
Norris (7-2) finished with 205 yards passing. Husker recruit James Carnie caught the ball three times for five yards.
The win for Waverly marks the fourth-straight over the Titans.