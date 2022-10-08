FOOTBALL: Waverly’s Defense Gets Quick Start In Victory over Pius X

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–Class B No. 5 Waverly managed to get a big break early on Friday night against No. 8 Lincoln Pius X, when linebacker Cooper Skrobecki intercepted a pass from Kolbe Volkmer deep in Viking territory.

That would set up three scoring strikes for Waverly in the second quarter.

Skrobecki caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Trey Jackson early in the second quarter for the first score of the game and sparked the Vikings to a 38-8 victory over the Thunderbolts at Aldrich Field, in a game heard on KFOR.

Waverly (5-2) managed to force Pius X to punt, which led to Sam Schernikau’s 47-yard return for a touchdown to make it a two touchdown lead for the Vikings. Senior wide-receiver Preston Harms then broke free late in the second quarter and caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from Jackson with Waverly up 21-0 heading into the locker room.

Midway through the third quarter, the Vikings got a 20-yard field goal from Jonny Martin. Then Pius X running back Matt Bohy broke free for a 63-yard touchdown run and the Thunderbolts got on the scoreboard for the first and only time of the game.

Waverly added a touchdown late in the third quarter and with seven minutes left in the fourth, Skrobecki caught his second touchdown pass of the night, this one from ten yards out to seal the win.

Pius X fell to 3-4 on the season, all of their losses coming to ranked teams.

Click the link to listen back to the podcast of Friday night’s game.

KFOR High School Sports On-Demand