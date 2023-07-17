For The First Time In The Olympics, Men Will Compete In Artistic Swimming

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Men will compete in artistic swimming at next year’s Paris Olympics.

Men have competed at the lower levels in a sport formerly known as synchronized swimming.

But next year for the first time they will have the Olympic stage.

American artistic swimmer Bill May says “there has always been that misconception that it’s a female-only sport, or that it’s for wimps, or that it’s not a difficult sport.”

This is not the synchronized swimming that your parents or grandparents watched.

The acrobatic team event is physical with flips and throws and swimmers diving off the shoulders of teammates below.