Forcasted Economic Growth for Nebraska

A new survey report is forecasting solid economic growth over the next three to six months for the nine Midwestern and Plains states.

Friday’s report says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 56.0 last month from 55.2 in December.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

