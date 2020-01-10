Forecasters Upgrade Snow Totals As Storm System Moves Across Midwest
VALLEY, Neb.–(KFOR Jan. 10)–National Weather Service forecasters in Valley have been closely watching this winter storm system that will move through the area Friday afternoon and evening.
Different snow totals expected for the Lincoln metro.
“Lincoln two to five. Beatrice up to Nebraska City, Shenandoah (Iowa) and Red Oak (Iowa), that’s kind of where we expect, at least right now, the best chance for a heavier narrow band (of snow) to set up,” one forecaster said during a media conference call late Friday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Lincoln up to Omaha and points south until midnight Friday night into Saturday morning.