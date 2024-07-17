Forgery, Theft Cases Part of This Week’s Crime Stoppers Report

A still shot of surveillance video shows a woman suspected of stealing checks and trying to forge them at the Pinnacle Bank off of 62nd and Havelock on July 1, 2024. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police/Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–Reports of alleged forged checks and a theft from a convenience store are part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police.

Back on July 1, LPD was contacted by employees of the Pinnacle Bank at 62nd and Havelock about someone who game into the bank that day and allegedly forged checks for just over $4,500. LPD forensics technician Becky Keller said the checks were apparently stolen from a purse left in a locked vehicle at the Holmes Lake Dog Run. She says the person responsible broke at least two car windows and took two purses. There were eight total cases, including the broken windows, credit card frauds from the person using those cards, and forgery cases from the large forged checks.

Keller says the total loss is over $13,000.

In the second case, Keller says police were called to the Casey’s at 33rd and Holdrege on March 12, where someone was seen getting behind the counter while the cashier was in the restroom. The employee came out just in time to catch the suspect behind the counter and asked him to leave the store. Keller says on the way out, the suspect took a package of Swisher Sweets and leave without paying for them. He left in a 2007 to 2012 Dodge Caliber.

If you have information on any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.