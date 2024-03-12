Former Baseball Star Darryl Strawberry Resting Comfortably After Heart Attack

FILE - Former New York Mets baseball player Darryl Strawberry poses at Citi Field in New York Aug. 1, 2010. Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said Tuesday, March 12, 2024, that Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star's 62nd birthday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz says Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star’s 62nd birthday.

Strawberry posted a photo of himself at the hospital on Instagram and wrote “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.”

Strawberry, who lives in O’Fallon, Missouri, is resting comfortably, Horwitz said.