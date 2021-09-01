      Weather Alert

Former Boxer Among Six People Caught In Drug Bust

Sep 1, 2021 @ 10:28am
Tony Menefee (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Michael Ernst (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–A former Lincoln pro boxer is among six people that were caught in a drug bust at a north Lincoln apartment Monday night, after the Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker on Wednesday said that the warrant was served at 3300 Huntington Avenue, where six people, including 48-year-old Tony Menefee, were detained.  Investigators found a scale with methamphetamine residue in Menefee’s bedroom.  Close to 115 grams of meth in numerous bags with an estimated street value of $10,000 was found in another bedroom belonging to 63-year-old Michael Ernst.  Investigators also found $680 cash in Ernst’s pants pocket.

About 0.4 grams of loose meth was found on a plate near two women, 45-year-old Kelley Gray and 43-year-old Kristin Cardona.  Elsewhere, investigators found 40-year-old April Jauken in a bathroom where a glass pipe with meth residue was nearby.  A syringe filled with meth was found in a backpack belonging to 38-year-old Mitchell Prester.

Ernst was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.  Menefee the the other four people in the apartment were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Menefee was a pro boxer from 1990-2006 and in 113 bouts had 78 wins, 25 losses and one draw, according to boxerlist.com.

Mitchell Prester (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Kelley Gray (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
Kristin Cardona (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
April Jauken (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
