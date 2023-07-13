Former History Nebraska Director Served For Theft Allegations

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–The former director of History Nebraska has been served with criminal citations.

Trevor Jones is expected to be in Lancaster County Court on August 24, where he is facing charges of theft by deception of over $5,000. The Nebraska Examiner reports Jones was charged with the crime in June 2022. He apparently transferred $270,000 from History Nebraska to a new foundation he was running.

A court affidavit says Jones had resigned from his job a month before because he was moving to France. If convicted, Jones could face up to 20 years in prison.