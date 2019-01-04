Former Husker Armstrong Signs To Play For Nebraska Danger Indoor Football Team

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. has signed a contract to play for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League.

Armstrong started 44 games for the Cornhuskers and set school career records for total offense, total touchdowns, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Armstrong went undrafted in 2017 but spent part of that spring with the Minnesota Vikings as a wide receiver and safety. He was cut in June 2017.

The Danger signed Armstrong Wednesday. They open the regular-season with a game against the Bismarck Bucks at the Heartland Events Center on Feb. 23.

