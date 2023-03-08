Former Husker Basketball Great Andre Smith Has Died

Nebraska basketball great Andre Smith. (Courtesy of Nebraska Communications)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–Former Nebraska men’s basketball great Andre Smith has passed away.

Smith was a three-year starter for the late Joe Cipriano and Moe Iba between 1978 and 1981, where he was Big Eight Player of the Year his senior season while averaging 18 points and more than six rebounds a game, while earning AP All-American honorable mention.

Smith was also drafted by the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and was inducted into the Nebraska basketball hall of fame in 1994.

Smith passed away last weekend. He was 64-years-old.