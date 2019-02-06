Former Husker Burrow Announces Retirement

Former Nebraska football player and longtime Ohio assistant football coach Jimmy Burrow has announced his retirement. He had been at Athens for 14 years, when former Husker head coach Frank Solich was hired.

Burrow served as a graduate assistant coach at Nebraska for two seasons (2001-02) before moving to North Dakota State with Husker defensive coordinator Craig Bohl, who took over at the helm of the Bison program.

Before his stint at Nebraska, Burrow was head football coach at Ames High School (Iowa) for two years (1999-2000) and was an assistant coach at that same high school for four years prior to that (1995-98). Burrow also served as assistant head coach of the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League during that same six-year time period.

Burrow began his coaching career in 1981 at Washington State, where he spent one year as tight ends coach before moving to the defensive backfield for the next five. He joined the Iowa State staff as secondary coach in 1987, spending eight years with the Cyclones. For his last season (1994), Burrow was elevated to co-defensive coordinator. Burrow moved to the sideline after a successful playing career both at the collegiate and professional levels. He was a second-team All-Big Eight defensive back at Nebraska, prompting the Green Bay Packers to choose him in the eighth round of the 1976 draft. Burrow, an Academic All-Big Eight selection, helped the Cornhuskers to the 1975 league title.

Burrow went on to play five years in the Canadian Football League. He was a member of the Montreal Alouettes from 1977-79, helping the squad to three Grey Cup finals, including the 1977 title. He was a CFL Eastern Conference All-Star in 1978 and 1979. Burrow finished the 1980 season with the Calgary Stampeders, and played the 1981 season with the Ottawa Rough Riders.