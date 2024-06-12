Former Husker Football Player Accused of Assaulting Bartender

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–A former Nebraska football player is accused of assaulting a bartender on March 17 at the Down the Hatch Bar in northwest Lincoln, after the bartender tried to break up a fight between him and another man.

Court records say 41-year-old Mitchel Reeves of Weston had an arrest warrant served on him Monday and was arrested for a single count of first-degree assault. As the bartender got between Reeves and the other man, the bartender took a punch to face by one of the men, suffering a broken nose and would need surgery later that month to fix the damage. Employees let police search through bar tabs later that night, and Reeves’ name came up, according to his arrest affidavit.

A warrant for his arrest was signed on June 5. University of Nebraska-Lincoln records show Reeves played with the Husker football team as a linebacker during his sophomore year in 2004. Reeves posted bond and was released.