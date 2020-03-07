Former Husker Maurice Washington Begins California Sentence
Maurice Washington (28) runs the football against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Memorial Stadium. (Photo Courtesy of Hail Varsity Magazine)
Former Huskers running back Maurice Washington has began serving his sentence in a California jail, according to the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections.
Washington was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation after he pleaded guilty for “revenge porn” in California. The charges say he sent a 10-second long video of an ex-girlfriend’s sexual assault that was recorded while she was still a minor.
Washington was dismissed from the Husker team last fall after the charges were filed, and two other unrelated suspensions.
READ MORE: Running Back Washington, Husker Football Team Part Ways