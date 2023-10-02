LUBLIN, Poland–(NU Athletics Oct. 1)–Former Nebraska men’s basketball player Trey McGowens earned a gold medal on Sunday, leading Team USA to a gold medal in the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup on Sunday in Lublin, Poland.

McGowens, who played at Nebraska for two seasons (2020-22), was named MVP of the Tournament and named to the Team of the Tournament, as the United States completed a 7-0 tournament with three wins on Sunday.

He was joined by fellow NBA G League players Matthew Hurt, Jalen Lecque and Bryce Wills on the gold medal squad. McGowens led all tournament players with 54 points during the competition.

He carried the USA to a 21-3 win over Israel in the final, scoring 10 points, including a pair of 2-pointers, and playing strong defense. Earlier Sunday, McGowens had four points in a 21-10 win over Germany, which won the bronze medal, in the semifinals and had a team-high 10 points in a 21-13 win over Romania in the quarterfinals.