Former Husker Standout, LNE Alum Pensick Killed In Weekend Crash

DUNCAN, Neb.–(KFOR Apr. 9)–A former Nebraska football player and alumnus of Lincoln Northeast High School was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash in northern Polk County.

In a news release to KFOR News, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 32-year-old Cole Pensick of Columbus died after his truck failed to stop at a stop sign at 141st Road and “Q” Road, which is just south of Duncan, Nebraska. Pensick’s truck left the roadway and came to rest in some trees. Pensick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office also said that seat belts were not in use and the crash remains under investigation.

Duncan Fire and Rescue, Columbus Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol helped with the incident.

Pensick, a 2009 Northeast graduate, was an All-State lineman for the Rockets, along with finishing 5th in Class A at 285 on the wrestling mat and won the Class A shot put title his junior season at the NSAA State Track and Field Meet. Pensick was inducted into the Lincoln Northeast Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

Pensick continued his football career after earning a scholarship to play for Head Coach Bo Pelini at Nebraska, where he played center and offensive guard. He earned second team All-Big Ten honors by the conference coaches in 2013,while earning all-academic conference honors and earned the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award in his senior season.