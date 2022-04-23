Former Husker Steinbrook Named New Boys Basketball Coach at North Star

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Former Nebraska men’s basketball player and Columbus native Lee Steinbrook on Friday was named the new boys basketball coach at Lincoln North Star.
He takes over for Tony Quattrocchi, who spent 19 seasons as North Star’s head coach.
Steinbrook previously had high school coaching experience at Elmwood-Murdock, Norfolk Catholic and was an assistant at Lincoln East. Recently, Steinbrook served as the head tennis coach at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Steinbrook played college basketball at Nebraska in the mid-1990s. He played high school basketball at Columbus High, where he helped the Discoverers to a state runner-up finish in 1989 and semifinal finish in 1990.