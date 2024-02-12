Former Husker Volleyball Standout Mancuso-Prososki On Injured Reserve with Supernovas

OMAHA–(News Release Feb. 11)–The Omaha Supernovas have placed franchise player and outside hitter Gina Mancuso-Prososki on short-term injured reserve due to an undisclosed medical condition. Omaha practice player Maggie Cartwright has been moved up to the Active Roster to take Mancuso-Prososki’s place while on IR.

Cartwright, an Arkansas graduate, and opposite hitter spent five seasons in Fayetteville and helped the Razorbacks to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance during the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Tournament. Following her career at Arkansas, which included over 1,200 kills and 900 digs, Cartwright was drafted No. 22 overall by the Supernovas in the Pro Volleyball Federation U.S. College Player Draft last December.

Cartwright moves to the Supernovas Active Roster as they prepare for the first road match in franchise history with a showdown with the Grand Rapids Rise on Monday, February 12 at 6 p.m. CST.