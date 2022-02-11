Former KFOR Sportscaster Tim Moreland Has Passed Away

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 11)–Many longtime KFOR listeners remember Tim Moreland for his enthusiasm and energy on the mic for Nebraska football and men’s basketball games, along with some select high school contests.
Moreland, who was KFOR’s sports director from the late 1970s into the early 1980s, passed away Jan. 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the age of 75. Born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Moreland graduated from Sioux City Heelan High School and Benedictine College in Kansas and embarked on a long broadcasting career. He worked in LeMars, Iowa and Casper, Wyoming before coming to Lincoln and working at KFOR. He was named Nebraska Sportscaster of The Year in 1978, 1980 and 1981.
After leaving Lincoln, Moreland was the voice of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings for two seasons and MLB’s Minnesota Twins for one season before heading off to Cincinnati where he was the voice of the University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team. Later, Moreland was the play-by-play voice of East Carolina University football, before embarking on a career as a college professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina, teaching communications from 1994 until his retirement in 2017.
Moreland is survived by his wife, Suzette, two children, six grandchildren and three siblings.
Services are being held privately, with a memorial reception to be held 3pm-5pm Feb. 19 at the Country Club of Salisbury.