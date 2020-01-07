Former Lancaster County Attorney Gary Lacey Has Died
Gary Lacey (courtesy photo)
GOTHENBURG, Neb.–(AP Jan. 7)–A longtime prosecutor who helped create the Child Advocacy Center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County has died.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel says Gary Lacey died Thursday (Jan. 2) at Gothenburg Health. He was 77-years-old. Lacey graduated from Scottsbluff High School and earned a journalism degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and worked briefly as a journalist in Carbondale, Ill. before serving two years in the military during the Vietnam War.
Lacey returned and enrolled in law school at UNL. He worked in the Lancaster County Attorney’s office for 35 years. Lacey was elected county attorney in 1990 and served until 2010.
Services for Lacey were held Tuesday in Gothenburg.