Former LSW Goalkeeper Gobel To Play Soccer at Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–Former Lincoln Southwest all-state goalkeeper Alexa Gobel has committed to play college soccer at Nebraska.

Gobel had 10 shutouts and 61 saves during her senior season for the Silver Hawks this past spring, while helping Southwest to a runner-up finish at the Class A Girls State Soccer Tournament. Gobel, who also played volleyball and basketball at Southwest, chose to play soccer at Nebraska over playing volleyball at the University of Albany.

Gobel also received scholar athlete recognition, being a three-time Academic All-Conference athlete and is a member of the National Honor Society.