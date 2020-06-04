Former LSW Standout Frederick Among Three Creighton Baseball Players Playing In Summer Invite

OMAHA–(CU Athletics June 3)–Three members of the Creighton baseball team will be part of a unique opportunity on Thursday, June 4 as seniors Ryan Mantle, Jonah Smith and freshman and Lincoln Southwest graduate Cam Frederick will play in the opening game of the Collegiate Baseball Summer Invitational on ESPN2 beginning at 6:00 pm.
The CSBI is an invitation only, four-team regional formatted tournament that will feature rosters composed of players from elite universities all around the country, hand-picked by the CSBI coaching staffs. This event began with three days of practice and will be played in a multi-use sports complex and stadium in Bryan / College Station, Texas. The first two games of the six-game tournament will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 6:00 pm (CT) and 9:00 (CT) on Thursday, while the remaining four contests are available on Pay-Per-View.
“I got a text from coach [Connor Gandossy] a few weeks back asking if I was interested and I jumped on the opportunity,” said Mantle. “I think It’s bigger than we realize, but right now we are just thinking about getting the chance to get on the field and play. For others maybe it can serve as a ray of hope that we will get things going again soon.”
“The organization running the event has done everything they could to make sure the players are able to play safely and I am looking forward to our guys having a chance to play,” said head coach Ed Servais. “The fact that ESPN2 picked up the games is an indicator of how important getting back on the field could be.”
The first game (6:00 pm (CT) tomorrow evening) will feature all three Bluejays as Mantle is part of the the CSBI Unity. Frederick and Smith, meanwhile, are on the CSBI Liberty.
The complete schedule for the event is below.
- 6/4 6:00PM CSBI Unity vs. CSBI Liberty
- 6/4 9:00PM CSBI Freedom vs. CSBI Independence
- 6/5 5:00PM Game 1 & 2 Losers (G3)
- 6/5 8:00PM Game 1 & 2 Winners (G4)
- 6/6 5:00PM G3 Winner vs G4 Loser (G5)
- 6/6 8:00PM Championship (G4 & G5 Winners)