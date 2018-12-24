Former Nebraska Football Player Arrested After Traffic Stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A former University of Nebraska football player has been arrested after a traffic stop.

Officers arrested former defensive back Alfonzo Dennard early Sunday.

Officers stopped Dennard and planned to charge him with driving with a suspended license. Police say Dennard refused to put his hands behind his back and scuffled with officers.

Dennard was arrested on charges of assault on an officer, resisting arrest and failure to comply. He was held in the Lancaster County jail.

Court records don’t indicate if he has a lawyer who could comment on the arrest.

Dennard was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2011.

