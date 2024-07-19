Former Nebraska Senator to Step Down from University of Florida Post

Outgoing Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse addressed the Senate one last time before he left office in January 2023. (Courtesy of the U.S. Senate)

GAINESVILLE, FL–(KFOR July 19)–Former Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse announced Thursday he’s stepping down from his position as president of the University of Florida, effective July 31, after nearly two years.

In a statement, Sasse said his resignation comes after his wife Melissa’s recent health diagnosis.

“My wife Melissa’s recent epilepsy diagnosis and a new batch of memory issues have been hard, but we’re facing it together,” Sasse said.

Sasse said he and his family will be staying in Gainesville and he will take on a new role as President Emeritus and professor, continuing to teach classes. Sasse stepped down from the U.S. Senate in early 2023 to become the University of Florida’s 13th president.